‘A Quiet Place’ Is Getting a Spinoff

A Quiet Place already has a sequel that’s totally finished and awaiting release, and now it’s getting a spinoff as well. Franchise creator and star John Krasinski has apparently developed an idea to continue the series beyond its main story, and this new spinoff is in the works with director Jeff Nichols.

That’s the word from The Hollywood Reporter, which says that Nichols will both write and direct this spinoff:

John Krasinski, who directed and co-wrote the original 2018 movie as well as its still-unreleased sequel, came up with the idea for the new story. He will also produce via his Sunday Night banner along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

Nichols is a strong choice for the franchise, having directing smart, character-based genre films like Take Shelter, about a man who becomes convinced the world is about to end, and Midnight Special, about a father trying to protect his son after they discover he has incredible powers. Both of those movies are also very much rooted in stories about families, which is also true of the main Quiet Place series — where a husband and wife (played by Krasinski and Emily Blunt) try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world filled with aliens drawn to loud noises.

A Quiet Place Part II was ready for release last spring when the coronavirus struck. After an initial postponement to September, it is now scheduled for release on April 23, 2021.