I Ate KFC’s Supergirl Meal

In 1991, the iconic American fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken renamed itself “KFC.” The ’90s were a health-conscious time, so the country’s leading purveyor of fatty fried foods decided a rebranding was in order. Of course, they continued to serve fried chicken. But the name sounded healthier at least.

While the poultry giant did eventually begin to use the Kentucky Fried Chicken moniker in some contexts again, it still mostly goes by the KFC acronym. That ends today! From this moment forth (for at least the next couple of weeks) KFC now stands for: Kryptonian Fried Chicken.

That’s because the food giant just launched a limited-time meal inspired by DC’s new Supergirl movie, starring Milly Alcock as the Woman of Steel. (FYI for at least the next few weeks DC now stands for “Delicious Chicken.”) I haven’t seen Supergirl yet (it opens in theaters on June 26) so I am going to assume the inspiration here is a very loose one; I don’t expect Milly Alcock to pause her quest for interstellar revenge to chow down on some of the Colonel’s Original Recipe™ tendies.

KFC’s special Supergirl meal includes three different proprietary sauces based on DC characters Supergirl, Ruthye, and Lobo. And I’ve got to say, as a guy who grew up reading DC comics in the 1990s and was around for Lobo’s initial rise to popularity, I’ve never really had a desire to eat Lobo’s sauce. He’s a sassy alien who smokes cigars and rides space motorcycles. I’m gonna eat something this guy made? Uh, no thanks.

Sadly, my desires are irrelevant. When a chain restaurant introduces food based on a movie, I eat it and write about it (and then at some point afterwards I suffer from indigestion so bad I could give Matter-Eater Lad nightmares). At some point, I assume all this movie food will send me on my own mad quest for revenge like Ruthye, but for now it’s just something I do as part of my job. Plus I once ate Thing Sauce (as part of Denny’s menu inspired by 2015’s Fantastic Four) and survived, so how much worse could Lobo Sauce be?

I’m about to find out. I’ve got my Kryptonian Fried Chicken and I’m ready to sample their Supergirl meal and its multiverse of sauces while quenching my thirst after all that salty, greasy food with some sort of cosmically blue carbonated beverage. Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s my cholesterol!

All right, let’s just eat this Supergirl chicken already.

I Ate KFC’s Supergirl Meal In honor of DC’s Supergirl movie, KFC made a special meal with Supergirl sauce, a Supergirl drink, and various other extras. Obviously, I ate it.

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