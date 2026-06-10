We at ScreenCrush really love Warner Bros.’ animated series My Adventures With Superman. It’s got beautiful character designs, and some of the best modern interpretations of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and many other DC Comics characters.

Season 3 of My Adventures With Superman is just about to kick off, and if the buzz around the show has got you considering checking it out, but you missed the first two MAWS seasons on Cartoon Network and HBO Max, we’re here to help. We’ll boil down the first two batches of My Adventures With Superman episodes into just 26 minutes, explaining all of the events, exploring how this version of the Man of Steel is different than others, timeline when Superman got each of his super powers, and where this show fits in with the larger DC Universe.

Watch our My Adventures With Superman recap below:

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If you liked that video recapping My Adventures With Superman so far, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of the cool DC Easter eggs in the trailer for the new Supergirl film, one on all the Easter eggs in the first Supergirl trailer, and one on why versus movies are bad. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The new season of My Adventures With Superman premieres on Cartoon Network and HBO Max starting on June 13.

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