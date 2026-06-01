One of DC’s most iconic — and most outlandish — costumes just got a faithful live-action interpretation.

Starting in the mid-1980s, Lex Luthor began battling Superman and other DC heroes in a garish green and purple warsuit. The figure was immortalized in the DC Super Powers toy line from Kenner, and remains one of Luthor’s most famous looks. Although he ditched the warsuit after a few years, it’s made several returns to DC Comics over the years — and now Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor will get to wear it in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

Gunn himself revealed his version of the warsuit, in an image from the Man of Tomorrow set. The photo’s caption read: “Fit check. Live from the set of Man of Tomorrow.”

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It’s expected that Man of Tomorrow will see Hoult’s Luthor and David Corenswet’s Superman put aside their differences (at least to some degree) when the Earth is threatened by a new danger: The alien super-computer known as Braniac (Lars Eidinger). The film is also expected to include the returns of Rachel Brosnahan’s Louis Lane, Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen, Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr., plus several members of the Justice Gang like Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific and Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner.

Gunn both wrote and directed Man of Tomorrow, continuing the Superman he made last year that kicked off his version of the DC Universe. Two other DC movies are due in theaters before it: This summer’s Supergirl, featuring Milly Alcock, and the fall’s Clayface, a new version of the long-running Batman villain, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role.

Man of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 9, 2027.