Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio Begin Shooting Seventh Collaboration

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are officially back at it (again).

The longtime collaborators just announced the start of production on their latest project, What Happens at Night. The film marks the seventh effort by the director and star, after Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and their most recent picture, 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon. (The only films Scorsese has made in the 21st century without DiCaprio: Hugo, Silence, and The Irishman.)

The powerhouse duo will be joined by Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence (who you can see in the image above with DiCaprio), plus Patricia Clarkson, Mads Mikkelsen, Jared Harris and Welker White.

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Apple, who is distributing the film, described it as ...

...the dream-like story follows a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby. The feature is adapted from the novel of the same name by Peter Cameron.

(Others sources describe Cameron’s book as a “beautifully eerie tale” and a reconfigured “Victorian ghost story,” so expect a film along those lines.)

DiCaprio and Scorsese’s last collaboration, Killers of the Flower Moon, was also released by Apple. The film grossed over $150 million worldwide and was nominated for ten Academy Awards — although it was shut out at the ceremony. (That was the year the Oscars were dominated by Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.)

Apple did not provide any sense of a release date, so keep your eyes peeled for premiere information.

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