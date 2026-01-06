The Official X-Men ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teaser Debuts Online

At this point, we’ve got the pattern. Each week, a new Avengers: Doomsday teaser has debuted in theaters in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash. For a couple of days, you can only see it in the theater (or on social media in extremely grainy bootleg copies). Then it comes to the internet in full HD. Wash rinse repeat.

The first teaser revealed that Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers would be back in Avengers: Doomsday, despite his supposed retirement in Avengers: Endgame. The second featured Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, who we already knew was one of the main Avengers returning for this fifth Avengers movie.

The third teaser is the most intriguing so far, as it features the returns of Fox X-Men stars Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, and James Marsden as Cyclops — who is seen wearing the character’s classic ’90s Jim Lee-designed costume for the very first time.

You can watch the full teaser below:

In case you missed them, here are the two previous Avengers: Doomsday teasers.

Although not shown in the first teaser, the returning X-Men cast for Doomsday also includes Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, and Channing Tatum’s Gambit from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Additional confirmed stars beyond Evans, Hemsworth, and the cast of the X-Men franchise include Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, the combined casts of Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Robert Downey Jr. as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Doom. Based on the size of the list alone, I have to assume this film is 14 hours long.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.