Adam Sandler’s entire family is now in business with Netflix.

In Sandler’s latest movie, he plays a supporting character, the father to his own (fictional and real-life) daughters, played by Sunny and Sadie Sandler. Sandler’s wife Jackie appears in the film as well — although Sandler’s fictional spouse in the movie is played by Idina Menzel.

The film, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, is a coming-of-age comedy, with Sunny getting embroiled in all sorts of drama in the lead-up to her big bat mitzvah, most of it involving jealousy of her best friend over a boy. You can watch the trailer for the movie, which also features Luis Guzman and Jackie Hoffman, below:

READ MORE: All the Movies Coming to Netflix This Summer

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry. Directed by Sammi Cohen, produced by Happy Madison and Alloy Entertainment, and also starring Idina Menzel, Sadie Sandler, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, and Jackie & Adam Sandler, You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah chronicles the high comedy and modern teen angst that comes with family, friendship, and first crushes.

So comedy is now fully a family business at the Sandler household. I am very curious whether this is a one-off for the clan, or if the younger Sandler move into comedy full-time as they get older. Or Adam Sandler could just keep making movies where he grumpily berates his kids for being annoying and spoiled. Honestly, I’m not opposed to that. Much to relate to there!

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah premieres on Netflix on August 25.

Get our free mobile app