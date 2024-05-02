Bad news: Cobra Kai is about to premiere its final season.

Good news: The final season of Cobra Kai is 50 percent longer than the other seasons of the show — and will be released in three parts staggered across the next year.

That was the surprise revealed today by Netflix. Season 6 of the hit Karate Kid sequel series will begin this summer, but only the first “part” of the season debuts then. Part 2 follows in the fall. “The Finale Event” will premiere some time in 2025. There will be 15 episodes in total across the three parts, five more than the other Cobra Kai seasons.

This video gives you a little peak at the final season and confirms all these dates.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai continued the story of the original Karate Kid film some 30 years later, with former high school bully Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reigniting his long-simmering feud with karate kid (now karate family man and car dealership owner) Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). As the series has evolved, it has brought in more and more characters from the Karate Kid movie franchise, including sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) and evil Cobra Kai overlord and toxic-waste disposer Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

While the show started on YouTube’s short-lived subscription service, it migrated over to Netflix starting with its third season, where it became one of the streamer’s biggest shows.

Part 1 of the final season of Cobra Kai premieres on Netflix on July 18. Part 2 will arrive on November 18. (The date for Part 3 is still TBA.) And amidst all that there is also a new Karate Kid movie, seemingly unconnected to the show, starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, that is scheduled to open in theaters on May 25, 2025.

