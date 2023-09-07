‘Ahsoka’ Episode 4: All the Coolest Easter Eggs

This week’s episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka is titled “Fallen Jedi.” And that title has a lot of potential readings, given the events of this week’s show. It could refer to Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who is now working to bring back Thrawn from another galaxy. Or it could refer to Ahsoka — she literally falls off a cliff in this episode. (Uh, spoiler alert.) It could refer to Sabine, because she chooses to side with Baylan and the bad guys during a crucial moment in this episode. And, of course, it could refer to this week’s big surprise guest star: Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker. If you looked up “Fallen Jedi” in a Star Wars dictionary (should someone invent such a thing), you’d surely see a picture of Anakin.

But that’s just one of the many Easter eggs, little details, and Star Wars references you might have missed in the latest episode of Ahsoka. We break down Sabine’s armor, talk about how this week’s show was foreshadowed by a recent Star Wars canon novel, and a whole lot more. Watch the whole breakdown below:

