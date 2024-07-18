Watch Hank Azaria Try to Crack a Royal Guard With ‘Simpsons’ Voices

There is a long tradition of tourists from around the world visiting England and messing with the royal guards positioned around Buckingham Palace and St. James Palace. The guards, with their bright red uniforms and large fuzzy hats are famous for their rigid discipline and their refusal to move or laugh — which is why visitors to the U.K. have so much fun torturing them.

Most of those visitors or amateur comedians, but what happens when a professional tries it. Enter The Simpsons star Hank Azaria, who provides the voices of characters ranging from Moe the Bartender to Chief Wiggum to Duffman. In a clip shared widely on social media, Azaria tries to make one of the royal guards crack by unleashing a flurry of Simspsons voices, including Snake, Professor Frink, and the Comic Book Guy.

I for sure would laugh. Or I would at least threaten Hank Azaria to move along and take his comedy act elsewhere. The dude never budges. “Best guard ever!” indeed.

Actually, what the guard should have done is not laughed at all ... but then looked Azaria dead in the face, pointed at him, and went “Ha ha!” in full Nelson Muntz voice. That would have showed him.

The Simpsons is currently in its 35th season on Fox. (The first 34 seasons, plus the episodes from Season 35 that have already aired on broadcast TV, are all currently streaming on Disney+.) The show has almost certainly been on the air for the entirety of this young guard’s life. I’m sure he was very excited to tell the other guards in the locker room after their shift ended.

