How the Knights of Ren Are Connected to ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’

The Knights of Ren got a few brief mentions in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy — and obviously Kylo Ren was a huge part of those movies — but the group never quite lived up to the hype they received. But there is a ton of interesting lore around the Knights of Ren that never made it to the big screen — and with the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka TV series we may finally see these idea in live-action.

That’s the subject of our latest Star Wars video. It runs through the largely unknown history of the Knights of Ren, and explores how these characters, who are basically Space Vikings, may connect to the story that is about to play out in Ahsoka — and especially in its use of the infamous Star Wars villain, Admiral Thrawn. Watch the whole video, and all our theories, below:

