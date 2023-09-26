This Week’s ‘Ahsoka’ Features a Huge Star Wars Return

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 7 of Star Wars: Ahsoka. This probably should be obvious. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. We did. (Right here. This is the warning.)

You never know who is going to show up on Star Wars: Ahsoka.

The show has already given us the live-action debuts of Star Wars Rebels characters like Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Grand Admiral Thrawn. It threw us for a curveball when it had Hayden Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker, in a scene where Ahsoka Tano either died or had a weird dream or entered the World Between Worlds, or some combination of all three. Heck, Hayden Christensen makes another cameo on this week’s Ahsoka, once again playing Anakin, this time as a holographic message that Anakin recorded for Ahsoka during the Clone Wars, and that’s not even the “big” surprising Star Wars return this week.

That was Anthony Daniels, reprising his role as C-3PO (human-cyborg relations) from the Star Wars films. Daniels’ name even appeared in the closing credits, coming just before Christensen’s name.

Lucasfilm Lucasfilm loading...

READ MORE: Actors Who Were Totally Wasted in Star Wars Roles

Daniels is one of the longest tenured members of the Star Wars repertory company, and has been making regular appearances in films, TV shows, and video games since the first Star Wars in 1977. He previously had a cameo in last year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and also appeared in animated form in an episode of Star Wars Rebels, and in several episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In Ahsoka, Daniels’ C-3PO delivers a message from Senator Leia Organa that helps convince a New Republic council not to court-martial Hera Syndulla.

The season finale of Ahsoka premieres next week on Disney+. Who‘s going to show up on that one?

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app