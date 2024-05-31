New Streaming Service Allows Viewers to Create Episodes With AI

A new tech company wants to offer its users the ability to make their own episodes of shows they watch through the use of AI.

Welcome to the future?

The site is called Showrunner, and it claims that its shows “aren't like ordinary TV shows” because “they are powered by ​SIMULATIONS built by Fable Simulation.” Users can supposedly “upload yourself, your friends, your characters to Sim Francisco and use them in shows.”

Here is a teaser of some of the content they are generating.

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Showrunner users “are encouraged to make their own episodes of the shows, the best of which will be included in the catalogue of the series when Showrunner is officially launched.” (You can join a waitlist for subscribers right now.) “Winners” will “get a lump-sum payment, as well as revenue sharing if the show is picked up by a streamer.” I’m not sure what qualifies someone as a “winner” in this situation.

Supposedly users can create scenes with prompts that “range from just a couple of words to over 100” and once the AI creates something, the humans can then “edit the dialogue, shots and flow of scenes.”

I guess there will be some who will find this idea exciting, who want to make their own episodes of TV, but don’t quite no how or where to begin and will see this as an entry point for that. But personally, I don’t want to make my own TV shows, I want to watch TV shows. This sounds like a lot of work, even with AI doing a lot of the heavy lifting. I know fans thinks they could do a better job producing Game of Thrones or Seinfeld or The Simpsons than those in charge but ... I am not so sure that is actually true.

But hey, if you want to boss around computers and tell them to make content catered to your exact specifications, who am I to stop you? You can get more information here.