This news is way harsh: Peacock’s planned Clueless sequel series, with Alicia Silverstone set to return to her iconic role as Cher Horowitz, is not happening — at least not at Peacock.

That’s the word from Variety, who says Peacock is “not moving forward” with the show.

That doesn’t mean it’s completely dead. (As if the folks who hold the rights to Clueless would give up on reviving their lucrative IP that easily.) Per Variety, “CBS Studios and Paramount remain high on the project ... it is expected to generate significant interest in the marketplace when it is taken out to buyers once again.”

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News of the Clueless TV series with Silverstone was first announced in April of last year. There hasn’t been much more info on it in the subsequent 12 months, and little was known about the show itself, other than it was expected to be a follow-up to the 1995 movie, with Silverstone once again playing Cher.

This is actually the second Clueless TV show project Peacock has developed and then abandoned before it made it into production. (The earlier one was described as “Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video” and was set in high school and was more of a reboot, with a new Cher still in high school.)

Of course, there already was a Clueless television show. After the original film became a major hit, it was turned into a series. (Silverstone was replaced by Rachel Blanchard as Cher on that one.) That series aired for three seasons on ABC and then the now-defunct network UPN.