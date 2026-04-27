House of the Dragon Season 3 promises to be a bloody family affair.

HBO has released the first trailer for the upcoming third season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, as well as announced its premiere date.

Season 3 will pick up where 2024’s Season 2 left out, with the Targaryens facing off against the Hightowers in a desperate family-against-family battle for control over the Iron Throne of King’s Landing in Westeros.

“There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule,” Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) says cryptically in the trailer, which shows clips of dragons furiously raining fire down upon their masters’ enemies as the inferno of all-out war engulfs Westeros.

Watch the trailer below:

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Season 3 will largely cover the events in Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood.

The eight-episode season premieres at 9PM E.T. on June 21 on HBO, and will also stream simultaneously on HBO Max. New episodes will be released weekly until the season finale on August 9.

A fourth season of the hit high-fantasy series was ordered back in November 2025, and is expected to be released sometime in 2028.

Created by Martin and Ryan Condol, House of the Dragon first premiered on HBO in August 2022. Set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series follows the war known as the “Dance of the Dragons,” the ongoing event that led to the decline of House Targaryen 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

The series has largely received positive reviews, and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama in 2023, as well as two Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2024.

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