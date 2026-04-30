Every Tuesday, Netflix publishes lists of what it claims are the most-popular films and television shows in its library over the previous week. The lists are ranked by “views,” defined by Netflix as “total hours viewed divided by the total runtime” on a title, with numbers rounded to he nearest 100,000.

Netflix hordes its data the way I horde my vintage copies of Spidey Super Stories, so there’s no way to independently verify their claims. Nevertheless, there is value in seeing what the most popular streaming service in the world, with well over 300 million subscribers, says are its most-watched movies.

In 2026, for instance, ten different films have landed in the top spot of the company’s weekly “Global Top 10 Movies” list. Eight of then are Netflix originals, produced by the company or acquired by it for exclusive distribution on streaming. Both of the other two are big theatrical hits from theaters that were later licensed by Netflix.

In chronological order, those ten films — along with their cast, genre, and “This Movie Is” specs on Netflix — are...

Every Most-Watched Netflix Movie of 2026 These are all the films that topped the weekly “Global Top 10 Movies” lists on Netflix on 2026.

READ MORE: The Best Netflix Movies of 2025

What conclusions can we draw from this list? Looking over the most-watched films, a few things leap out at me.

Movies Stars Still Matter: We often hear how IP and franchises have diminished the power of movie stars. That doesn’t seem to be true on Netflix. With the exception of the one documentary that topped Netflix’s most-popular films list back in early February, nearly every title contains major stars, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson, Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Cillian Murphy, Charlize Theron, and so on.

We often hear how IP and franchises have diminished the power of movie stars. That doesn’t seem to be true on Netflix. With the exception of the one documentary that topped Netflix’s most-popular films list back in early February, nearly every title contains major stars, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson, Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Cillian Murphy, Charlize Theron, and so on. Spectacle on the Small Screen: As viewership on streaming has increased, Hollywood studios have tried to counter-program small-screens with bigger and bigger movies. Netflix has responded by making their own blockbusters (or licensing hits like Jurassic World Rebirth). Quite a few of these titles look and sound like big-screen thrillers.

As viewership on streaming has increased, Hollywood studios have tried to counter-program small-screens with bigger and bigger movies. Netflix has responded by making their own blockbusters (or licensing hits like Jurassic World Rebirth). Quite a few of these titles look and sound like big-screen thrillers. Action Over Everything Else: In its quest to achieve maximum bigness, Hollywood’s abandoned a lot of other genres, including comedies. But it doesn’t appear that streaming has picked up that slack — at least on Netflix in the first four months of 2026. The only original comedies that made major impressions on Netflix’s global top movies lists in that period were People We Meet on Vacation and Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip. (Anaconda is a comedy, but it’s also an action movie with big stars and a lot of special effects.)

In its quest to achieve maximum bigness, Hollywood’s abandoned a lot of other genres, including comedies. But it doesn’t appear that streaming has picked up that slack — at least on Netflix in the first four months of 2026. The only original comedies that made major impressions on Netflix’s global top movies lists in that period were People We Meet on Vacation and Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip. (Anaconda is a comedy, but it’s also an action movie with big stars and a lot of special effects.) People Want Suspenseful, Irreverent, Adrenaline Rushes: I had never really noticed the “This Movie Is” section of each Netflix title’s page before. The streamer includes this on almost every single one of its films; essentially, it contains adjectives that describe a film’s vibes beyond its broader genre or stars. Three of the ten titles on the list above include are described as “suspenseful,” while two are “irreverent” and/or “adrenaline rushes.” You know what words never appear on any of these titles? Things like “intelligent” or “thought provoking.” I wonder why...

I’ll keep this list updated as best I can, and maybe we’ll return to it later in the year. Having seen most of these titles, I have to say: It is not the most inspiring collection of cinema. If these are the most popular titles on Netflix this year — if this is what people want out of Netflix — it does not instill a lot of confidence about the future of cinema in a streaming world.