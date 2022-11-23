Andor is finished, and it has given us one of the best Star Wars prequels ever. The show began on Ferrix, and that is also where it concludes, with the funeral for Andor’s adoptive mother Maarva which will bring together most of the show’s key characters. That sequence finally sets Cassian Andor on the path toward becoming a leader in the Rebel Alliance.

So many of the events in this hour were established in the very first episodes of the show. That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Star Wars references, and little details you might have missed in the season finale of Andor. That includes all the foreshadowing for this last episode in the premiere, the reference to one of the most controversial sequences from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the place where you can hear the Andor theme music in the story of the episode, and the thematic parallel between Andor’s decision and the structure of the series. Watch them all below:

