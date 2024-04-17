Why ‘Eternals’ Should Have Been a Show Instead of a Movie

Marvel’s Eternals is one of the biggest critical and commercial disappointments in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. It had a really talented direector, an incredible cast that included Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, and Kumail Nanjiani, and one of our favorite weird Marvel comics, created by Jack Kirby.

So what went wrong? That’s the subject of our latest ScreenCrush video, which looks back at Eternals, tries to figure out where things went wrong and puts forward a plan that could have changed everything: Making it a Disney+ television series instead of a feature film. We’ll also discuss one of our favorite Eternals comics by Neil Gaiman, and why it would have made the perfect setup for the movie or the TV show. Watch our full Eternals discussion below...

