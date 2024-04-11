‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 5: Every Easter Egg You Missed

Well, that was one heck of an X-Men ’97 episode. This week’s adventure ended tragically, with a cliffhanger that might have involved the deaths of two different X-Men. (We’re just going to hold our breath until next Wednesday and hope for the best.) It also drew on a ton of classic X-Men comics, and carried forward long-standing storylines from the old X-Men: The Animated Series.

For the full details on what stories this week’s episode was drawn from, and all of the Easter eggs, references, and little things you might have missed, check out our latest Marvel video below. It takes you through X-Men ’97 Episode 5 scene by scene, points out all the cool mutant cameos, shows where the Watcher has a hidden cameo, explains why Madelyne calls Magneto “Magnus” and not “Erik,” and where Rogue’s flashback to her past with Magneto comes from — in both Uncanny X-Men comics and the X-Men: The Animated Series episodes.

Watch our full Easter egg breakdown below:

