‘Star Wars: Andor’ Will Reportedly Include Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor will reportedly be joining the cast of upcoming Star Wars series Andor. While we already know McGregor’s character of Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting his own spinoff show on Disney+, this is the first time we've heard about his supposed involvement in Andor. According to The Illuminerdi, McGregor “will have a reoccurring role in Andor.”

No other information regarding the casting decision has been released. It’s important to take the announcement with a grain of salt, since there’s no firsthand quotes or sources to verify it. But the prospect of Obi-Wan joining Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor on screen is exciting. The last we saw Cassian was in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor will take place five years before the events of the movie.

Obi-Wan's connection to Andor could be explained by Senator Bail Organa, with whom the character has a close relationship with. Illuminerdi speculates that he could be a “key contributor of intel for the growing rebellion.” According to StarWars.com, Andor will be a “rousing spy thriller” that will “explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

Andor is created by Tony Gilroy, and is executive produced by both Gilroy and Luna. The show also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O'Reilly. Production began in November 2020, with U.K. director Toby Haynes helming the first three episodes. The 12-episode series will arrive on Disney+ in 2022.

Gallery — Every 'Star Wars' Movie Ranked From Worst to Best: