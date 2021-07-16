Antonio Banderas Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5′ Cast

Antonio Banderas will appear alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5. He is the latest actor to join the movie's growing cast, which currently includes high-profile actors Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann.

The fifth installment of Indiana Jones sees Logan filmmaker James Mangold taking over directorial duties from Steven Spielberg. The film will take place in New York City in the late 1960s, and while the plot is still a mystery, all signs point toward the Apollo 11 moon landing playing a crucial part in the story.

Like the other actors signed on for Indiana Jones 5, Banderas' role in the action flick is undisclosed. Most recently, Banderas played an antagonistic role in Netflix's The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the 2019 film Pain and Glory. Coming up, he's slated to reprise his voice-over role from Shrek 2 in Dreamworks' Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.

Indiana Jones 5 is the first film in the series to be released under the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures banner, after the company acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. Spielberg was initially supposed to direct the project, but made the decision to hand the reins over to Mangold in 2020. Filming began in the United Kingdom in June of 2021.

It should also be mentioned that the title of the film is not necessarily Indiana Jones 5 — the official name of the movie has not yet been announced. As soon as the real name is revealed, we'll probably have a better idea as to what the plot entails.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to be released July 22, 2022.