2025 is going to be a very busy year for Marvel. Weeks after the premiere of the final season of What If...? and days after the debut of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1, the first of three 2025 Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters debuts in theaters.

It’s Captain America: Brave New World, with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson fully adopting the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers, and then navigating a conflict with the United States’ new President, played by Harrison Ford. Clearly things don’t go great between them, because as the new TV spot for the film shows, Sam winds up fighting the Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross — in the form of the new (and red) Hulk. (Also part of the White House blows up in the trailer? Sam, c’mon, get it together.)

Watch the new Brave New World teaser below:

The details of the plot are still a little fuzzy here, but they do seem to involve a brewing international conflict over the dead body of the Celestial that was left poking out of the Earth’s crust at the end of Eternals.

(Remember that? Marvel kind of forgot about that for a couple years, but now that cliffhanger is finally paying off. Or at least that one specific Eternals cliffhanger is paying off. Whether we ever see Harry Styles’ character from that movie again remains to be seen.)

Here is Brave New World’s official synopsis:

In “Captain America: Brave New World,” Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Get it? Seeing red? Clever.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to open in theaters on February 14. Tickets for the film are on sale now.

