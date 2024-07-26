‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Plot Holes: All the Parts That Don’t Make Sense

The following post contains SPOILERS for Deadpool & Wolverine. I mean, of course it does. How could you have questions about the parts of the movie that don’t make sense before you see it? C’mon.

Deadpool & Wolverine is fun. It’s got cameos galore. It’s got references on top of references on top of references. Forget seeing all the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Fox X-Men movies; if you didn’t spend all of the 2000s obsessively reading film nerd rumor sites, you’re not going to get a third of the jokes.

But I don’t care how knowledgable you are about Marvel Comics and their long and tortured cinematic history. No matter how much you know about multiverses and quantum realms and unmade Fox movies of the 2010s, there are parts of Deadpool & Wolverine that don’t quite add up; sequences or plot twists that don’t really make sense. Hell, if your name is Joe Quesada you might get a bit confused once or twice! Fun as it is, the movie has more holes than Deadpool’s torso after a fight with Wolverine.

Below, I’ve highlighted nine of the biggest issues with this madcap Marvel movie. Where possible, I did my best to try to explain solutions for these various plot holes and logical inconsistencies. And of course, you can always explain all of them with “It’s Deadpool, it’s all meta nonsense anyway.” Which is probably what’re you’re supposed to do. But I have a hard time turning my brain off during movies; always have and always will. If you’re like me, this list is for you.

'Deadpool & Wolverine': All the Parts That Make No Sense

