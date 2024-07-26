Don’t let them snikt up on you — the following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine leaves the Marvel Cinematic Universe changed forever. It doesn’t bring Deadpool into the MCU; it confirms he’s been in it all along as part of the Fox X-Men universe, which is a part of the massive Marvel multiverse. But the film doesn’t end that universe once and for all, it actually reestablishes it — paving the way for it to collide with the Sacred Timeline in future films — perhaps in Avengers: Secret Wars.

So what does this movie mean for the future of the MCU? And exactly what happens in that ending? Our latest Deadpool & Wolverine video answers all your questions about the film’s world-changing finale. How do Wolverine and Deadpool survive the Time Ripper that was supposed to destroy them? Why did Wolverine dying in the future of Logan affect the Fox X-Men Universe in the present? We’ll discuss all of this and a whole lot more in our video; watch it below...

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now. Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 14, 2025.

