New series and new TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online this week.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can catch the latest season of the hit Netflix dating reality show Love on the Spectrum, as well as another new Netflix documentary. Plus, John Leguizamo stars in a new Spanish crime drama.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

Love on the Spectrum (Season 4 Premiere)

The romantic lives of a group of adults on the autism spectrum are chronicled in Netflix’s hit reality series, with Season 4 bringing back fan-favorites and introducing three new cast members looking for love.

Where to watch Love on the Spectrum Season 4: The new season begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on April 1.

Dear Killer Nannies

Based on the memoirs of Juan Pablo Escobar, this Latin American drama series details the life of drug lord Pablo Escobar’s son, who was raised largely by hitmen.

Where to watch Dear Killer Nannies: The Spanish crime drama will be available to stream on Hulu and Hulu via Disney+ beginning April 1.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island

Bravo’s latest installment in the Real Housewives franchise introduces a new group of affluent, wealthy women, this time hailing from the small-but-mighty Ocean State.

Where to watch The Real Housewives of Rhode Island: The reality show premieres on Bravo at 9PM E.T. April 2, with subsequent new episodes airing Sundays at 9PM E.T. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Your Friends & Neighbors (Season 2 Premiere)

In Season 2 of the dark comedy series, fired hedge fund exec-turned-suburban criminal Coop faces a new threat when a new neighbor moves in.

Where to watch Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2: The second season will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ beginning April 3.

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

The Netflix documentary chronicles the life, career, and death of gravel cycling star Moriah “Mo” Wilson, whose 2022 murder was sparked by jealousy.

Where to watch The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson: The documentary begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on April 3.

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