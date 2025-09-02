The 10 Best Netflix Movies of the Last 10 Years

By my count, Netflix has released 563,244 original movies in the last ten years. No seriously; I counted. It took a while, but I did it.

Oops! They just premiered two more films while I wrote that last sentence — so that’s now a total of 563,246 movies in the last ten years.

All right, so maybe I am exaggerating the number just a little bit. But not by much. In the ten-plus years since Netflix first released Beasts of No Nation straight to its then-nascent streaming platform, it has grown into one of the biggest producers and distributors of new movies in the entire world. They debut several new movies every single week, 52 weeks a year.

With all those movies, it stands to reason that the vast majority will not be all that great. (Even if they were, how could you remember all 563,246 of them?) But a few of those titles do stand out. Netflix’s best films very favorably with the top titles released over that same stretch of time by established Hollywood studios and their independent competitors. Today we’re ranking the ten best Netflix original movies of the last ten years. (You’ll find ten more honorable mentions below as well.) Watch them all and you only have 563,226 left to go...

Honorable Mention: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Descendant, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Hit Man, The Killer, Marriage Story, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Okja, Triple Frontier, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

