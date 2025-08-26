10 Film Critics Who Became Filmmakers

Cranky filmmakers who wind up on the receiving end of bad reviews love to trot out the excuse that film critics only do what they do because they’re not talented enough to make their own movies. They’re bitter, they’re jealous, they’re worthless, etc.

This is a very silly argument on any number of levels. You wouldn’t tell a restaurant patron that they’re not allowed to complain about their food — even if it is cold, or undercooked, or spoiled — just because they’ve never worked as a chef. Bad is bad!

Not to mention: A lot of famous filmmakers got their start as film critics. In fact, some of the most well-respected writers and directors in history earned their stripes as critics before they moved into production. If they mostly stuck to screenwriting or directing after they made the transition, that’s no surprise. It’s very tricky to be a critic and a creator simultaneously. It’s too easy to piss off a potential colleague with an honest but dismissive review. Why risk it?

Today, ScreenCrush has a list of ten of the most notable examples, with critics-turned-filmmakers from around the world and all throughout the last 60+ years of cinema history. The incredible array of talent below makes you wonder: What film critic that we read or watch or listen to now will be the next one to make a movie that winds up winning an Academy Award?

Film Critics Who Became Filmmakers These beloved filmmakers all got their start writing (or making videos) about movies.

