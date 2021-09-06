Jason Momoa Unveils New ‘Aquaman’ Costume

With production underway on the Aquaman sequel — dubbed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — director James Wan and star Jason Momoa have revealed the character’s new look for the film. They both posted the same two photos this weekend; one of Momoa in Aquaman’s classic orange and green ensemble which the character first donned at the end of Aquaman. And then they debuted a new costume with a blue color scheme.

Here’s Momoa’s post, which was captioned “Second round. New suit. More action.”

In his post, James Wan wrote “Here’s @prideofgypsies in the classic #Aquaman suit AND a sneak peek at his other outfit — the stealth suit. Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80’s “blue suit”.

That’s a reference to Aquaman’s first significant costume change from that iconic orange and green look, which he first wore in the pages of a 1985 and 1986 miniseries.

DC Comics

At the time, DC Comics was undergoing major continuity changes in the wake of Crisis of Infinite Earths. Aquaman’s solo series had been canceled a few years prior, but he got a new miniseries that gave him an updated origin story — and a new watery-looking costume. (Frankly, the version Momoa’s wearing doesn’t look much like the comic book version; if Wan hadn’t revealed it as his inspiration, people might not have made the connection.)

The miniseries where the blue suit debuted added new mythological elements to Aquaman’s origin; it’s possible that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will draw on those same concepts. (At least in DC Comics, the “lost kingdom” usually refers to Atlantis.) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to open in theaters on December 15, 2022.