‘Aquaman 2’ Has Its Official Title

In the words of a great (aqua) man: YEAYUHH!

While the planned spinoff, The Trench, seems to have sunken to the depths of development hell, Aquaman’s first sequel is getting ready to go into production. Jason Momoa (my man!) will return as Arthur Curry, the King of the Seven Seas, with Amber Heard and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II both set to reprise their roles as Mera and Black Manta, respectively.

Director James Wan is also returning to direct the sequel and this week he revealed the sequel’s official title on his Instagram account. No, it’s not Aquaman 2 the Streets. It’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Man, that’s Aquaman and the extremely handsome gingham tablecloth.

“The Lost Kingdom” could refer to Atlantis, Aquaman’s ancestral home. (I mean, have you seen Atlantis lately? It’s totally lost.) Or it could refer to some other underwater race from DC Comics. Aquaman has definitely fought a lot of mysterious oceanic creatures during his day.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is just one of many DC Comics movies coming from Warner Bros. in the months ahead. Before it, we’ll get The Suicide Squad this August and Robert Pattinson in The Batman next March. Black Adam follows in July 2022, and then The Flash should hit theaters on November 4, 220. The Aquaman spinoff The Trench, which would have focused on the creepy monsters that appeared in the first film, was canceled by Warner Bros. back in April.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently scheduled to open in theaters on December 16, 2022.