Arby’s Made a ‘Good Burger’ Burger

“Welcome to Arby’s, home of the Good Burger.”

That’s how that line goes, right?

It does now. Arby’s — which, I have been told by people I trust in places of authority, has the meats — is currently offering a “Good Burger 2” meal. The image above is from the fast food chain’s website. There it is in all its glory.

The meal includes crinkle fries and a strawberry milkshake. As for the (good?) burger itself, Arby’s describes it as “a wagyu blend burger topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and burger sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun. Made with a blend of 51% American Wagyu and 49% Ground Beef.” (The checklist of “What’s Included” in the meal on the site also mentions bacon, which isn’t in that description, and doesn’t appear visible in the picture of the burger, so if that’s a deal breaker for you, keep it in mind.)

Obviously, Arby’s is not just a sentient corporate entity obsessed with the ’90s; the Good Burger 2 meal is a tie-in with the upcoming Good Burger 2 movie, which is about to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service in a matter of days. Here is the trailer for the film, which reunites Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in their beloved roles from the ’90s Good Burger movie and the Nickelodeon TV series All That:

Arby’s Good Burger 2 burger looks and sounds fine. And certainly the reason to make a tie-in here is quite obvious. (Certainly more obvious than it was with Fantastic Four, not that that stopped Denny’s from making an entire Fantastic Four menu that included a “Thing Burger” drizzled with “Thing Sauce.”) Still, I personally think of Good Burger as a charmingly dysfunctional place that I would rather see a movie about than eat at myself. (That doesn’t mean I am not going to eat this. Yes, I am, obviously.)

Good Burger 2 premieres on Paramount+ on November 22. Arby’s Good Burger burger is available right now. For all our stomachs’ sakes, I hope that just this once there really is truth in advertising.

