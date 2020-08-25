Are ‘The Batman’ and ‘Joker’ Set in the Same Universe?

Where Batman goes, the Joker tends to follow. So it’s only natural that fans are already trying to figure out: Could 2019’s Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in an origin story for the Clown Prince of Crime, actually share a cinematic universe with The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight during his formative years?

It’s an intriguing theory. And ScreenCrush’s latest video tries to figure out whether these two movies can potentially share a universe. On the surface, it definitely seems possible. In fact, there are some clues in the new teaser that Joker, which took place in the 1980s, could actually be a prequel to The Batman, and perhaps that the murder of the Waynes we saw at the end of Joker is actually the way Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne loses his parents. There’s really just one big problem with this theory ... to find out what it is, watch the video below:

If you liked this video on the possible connections between The Batman and Joker, check out some more of our videos below, including our video on all the Easter eggs in The Batman trailer, our breakdown of the Justice League director’s cut teaser, and our comparison of Iron Man and Man of Steel. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Batman opens in theaters on October 2, 2021.