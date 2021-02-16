WandaVision is a TV series about a TV series — and now it’s getting a TV special about the making of the TV series about a TV series.

Three episodes are left in the first season of WandaVision, airing the next three Fridays on Disney+, February 19, February 26, and March 15. Two weeks later, the next Marvel series premieres on Disney+, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Bridging the gap between the two will be a new documentary special, the first in what Marvel is billing as a “comprehensive documentary series” about the making of Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’re called Assembled, and the first special is going to be about WandaVision.

The announcement on Marvel.com, says the shows will go “goes behind-the-scenes of the shows and movies of the MCU, following the filmmakers, cast and crew, and Marvel heroes every step of the way.” The premiere special “pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series” and shows how “the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms.” You’ll also supposedly learn how “the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television.” New Assembled specials will continue to premiere on Disney+ after the theatrical releases of Marvel movies and the finales of Marvel series.

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on March 12. Then maybe someday we’ll get retrospective specials about this special about the TV series about the TV series, and so on and so forth.