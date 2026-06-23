Unless you’re living in a bunker under the X-Mansion, by now you have surely seen reports, pictures, and maybe even videos of what appears to be a scene leaked from the production of Avengers: Doomsday. It seems to show an assembled crew of Avengers and X-Men doing battle with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom and a surprising group of metallic allies.

We don’t post leaked videos on ScreenCrush — but this leak (if it is a leak) has gotten a lot of attention online. So we have to at least talk abut it. And firstly we have to discuss: Is it real? Is it AI? Could Marvel actually be the ones behind it? And how does this supposed scene and what we scene fit into what we already know about Avengers: Doomsday?

Those questions are the subjects of our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video. We’ll break down this apparent leak, and compare it to what Marvel has shown from Doomsday at places like CinemaCon and from other teasers and rumors. We’ll also discuss the reaction to this leak online, and throw around some other theories about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Watch the full breakdown below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the much-discussed leaked scene from Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including one on whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first movie in Marvel’s Mutant Saga, one on whether Bruce Banner has always been a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one breaking down all the Easter eggs in the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters everywhere on December 18.

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