Is This the Plot of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

We‘re starting to get a few clues about the nature of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, his connection to Downey’s former Marvel hero, Tony Stark, and how he will fit into Avengers: Doomsday. We’re also just one movie away from Avengers; after Spider-Man: Brand New Day next summer, Doomsday is next up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So we already know almost everything we’re going to know before this movie hits theaters next year.

So what’s the plot of Doomsday? In our latest Marvel video, we’ll piece together all the clues we’ve gotten from various recent MCU post-credits scenes like Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, plus the early interviews directors Anthony and Joe Russo have given about Doom and Doomsday. Once you piece it all together, there’s actually some very solid leads about where this film is headed. See for yourself below:

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

