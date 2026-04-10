It wasn’t that long ago that nearly everything Marvel released in their cinematic universe introduced a series of characters who could become part of the MCU version of the Young Avengers. A new Hawkeye debuted in Hawkeye. Ms. Marvel got her own Disney+ series, and then joined The Marvels. America Chavez was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Eli Bradley appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Wiccan was in WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

That’s definitely enough young heroes for a Young Avengers project of some kind. But then the deluge of new characters dried up, and the references to the team coming together did too. It seems like the switch from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday affected Marvel’s plans for these heroes.

But now it looks like Doomsday and Secret Wars might have an important role for the Young Avengers after all. In our latest video, we’ll look at how the change to Doomsday changed the future of the Young Avengers — and why we suspect the Young Avengers might actually join the MCU under the name the Champions instead.

Watch the full video below:

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If you liked that video on the role that the Young Avengers (or the Champions) will play in Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including one on the one big mistake that ruined the Marvel Multiverse Saga, one on all the Easter eggs in the season premiere of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and one recapping everything you need to know before Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday, is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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