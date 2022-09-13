Damien Chazelle’s La La Land was a sweet and romantic look at life in Los Angeles for a modern couple. His latest movie presents a very different look at life for entertainment types in Southern California. It’s called Babylon and it takes place in Hollywood in the 1920s. The first trailer for the movie is billed as being “Uncensored” — and it does feature a few brief glimpses of nudity, drug use, and a fair amount of profanity, all typically big no-nos for coming attractions.

In other words, this ain’t your father’s La La Land. (Technically, it’s your great-grandfather’s.)

The movie stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, along with Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterston, and Olivia Wilde. The trailer for the film doesn’t give too much of the plot, but it does give you a taste of the movie’s wild partying, cavorting, and all-purpose hedonism.

Watch the trailer below — or follow it to YouTube to watch it, as its restricted from embedding on websites because of its adult content...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From Damien Chazelle, BABYLON is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

Babylon is scheduled to open in theaters on December 25.

