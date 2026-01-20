I guess technically the name “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” could refer to Hollywood, Florida?

Universal already has a Fast & Furious roller coaster called Hollywood Drift coming to its Universal Studios Hollywood theme park. It’s slated to open there later this year. But today Universal announced their Universal Studios Florida park in Orlando will get its own version of Hollywood Drift as well.

The ride will replace the park’s former coaster, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which closed in 2025. According to the press release, Hollywood (Florida) Drift “will put guests in the driver seat of the high-speed thrills of Universal Pictures’ Fast & Furious universe like never before. Riders will experience the exhilarating sensation of 360-degree drifting as they speed through jaw-dropping maneuvers – including a 170-foot vertical “spike” that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk.”

As the Hollywood version is further along, Universal has already revealed quite a bit about the coaster, from the look of the cars (designed to look like, well, cars)...

To the layout of the track and the design of the station...

As part of the addition of Hollywood Drift to Florida, Universal also announced they will be closing its existing Fast & Furious attraction, Fast & Furious: Supercharged. The ironically named ride was actually an update of Universal’s old Earthquake and Disaster attractions, and used a tram in a screen-filled tunnel to simulate a high-speed chase.

Although the attraction featured performances from much of the Fast & Furious cast, including Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, the attraction was poorly received due to its unconvincing effects. It’s got such a bad reputation, in fact, that one longtime Universal theme park designer said publicly that not stopping the company from bringing Supercharged from Hollywood (where it was originally part of the famous Universal Studios backlot tour) to Florida was the biggest mistake in his career. (The Hollywood version of Supercharged closed in the spring of 2025.)

If you’re going to make a roller coaster based on a movie, it’s hard to think of a franchise more suited to that task than Fast & Furious. It’s got speed and bombastic music and the whole conceit of drifting and those NOS speed boosts. If the ride lives up to the movies, it should be a lot of fun.

