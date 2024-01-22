Asajj Ventress is back in the trailer for the third and final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The former Sith apprentice and bounty hunter, who first appeared in the original Star Wars: Clone Wars animated cartoons by Genndy Tartakovsky, can be seen in the teaser for the upcoming (bad) batch of episodes of the Star Wars Disney+ series. This spinoff the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV series continues the story of a group of clone troopers that have splintered off from the Empire to become mercenaries. Nika Futterman, who voiced Asajj on her Star Wars: The Clone Wars appearances, returns to voice the character once again.

You can see the final Bad Batch season trailer below:

READ MORE: Is the Era of Star Wars and Marvel TV Shows Coming to an End?

Here is the season’s official synopsis:

In the epic final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.

The Bad Batch ending after three seasons means it will have had a substantially shorter run than Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which ran for seven seasons (technically six plus a revival season) and over 130 episodes.

The last season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Disney+ on February 21. Three episodes premiere on that day. The 12 remaining episodes follow weekly after that, with the series finale debuting on May 1. So close to Star Wars Day! Oh well.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app