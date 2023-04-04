‘Barbie’ Posters Showcase Multiple Barbies and Kens

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been pretty highly anticipated since the news of the film first broke. For a while, we really only knew that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling would be portraying Barbie and Ken, respectively. While that is the case, there seems to be more going on. The official Barbie Instagram page recently made three posts, where they explain how more of the ensemble cast fits in.

For those who don't know, this movie has a huge ensemble cast. It includes the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman, and Will Ferrell. Some of them will be portraying different iterations of Barbie and Ken. Emerald Fennel will play Midge, while Michael Cera will play Allan.

There's an interesting third element at play here because a lot of the actors listed also play humans. Whether they're people who grew up playing with Barbies as kids, or there’s another angle is anyone's guess though. It sets up an interesting juxtaposition though, as it's likely that we shift perspectives from the real world to whatever’s going on in the Barbie universe. There’s also the theory that Barbie leaves her normal world for the sake of becoming human.

You can look through all the cast members in costumes below. Barbie is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.

