‘Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Says There’s Still Talk of a Sequel

HBO Max’s Batgirl movie has been permanently shelved, and will supposedly never see the light of day. But if you believe the film’s star, Leslie Grace, there’s a chance her version of Batgirl could live on elsewhere.

Based on a new interview, it sounds like there are a few options that could be on the table for her Batgirl, including a supporting appearance in someone else’s movie or maybe even a sequel. Has a movie that was never finished ever gotten a sequel before? That seems like it would be a first if it actually happened.

In a conversation with Variety, Grace says that she is “still” talking with Batgirl’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, about another Batgirl movie, even after the first one’s cancelation. She added:

We were so excited about all the ideas that we had, because you can see long- term potential in the story that we were beginning to build.

She also said she’s “had conversations about Batgirl’s future and how Batgirl can make a resurgence” in response to a question about whether she would consider playing Batgirl in one of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman movies. (A sequel was recently greenlit.) “I can’t say one way or the other if that is a reality at this point,” she noted, “The last thing that I would want to do is give folks any kind of inkling of something that I have not much control over — as we’ve learned.”

And maybe most importantly, she may be talking with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah about more Batgirl, but Grace did admit she hasn’t heard from either of DC Studios’. new CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, about Batgirl. And presumably they would be the ones who would be signing off on any of these big decisions to bring the character back. That suggests that any talk is just that, at least for now.

The Batman — Part II is currently scheduled to open in theaters on October 3, 2025.

