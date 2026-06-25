Everything New on HBO Max in July 2026
HBO Max’s July is mostly about a handful of big titles. The biggest is probably the new Big Bang Theory spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Kevin Sussman plays comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, who “is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon.” The series will feature appearances from “alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory.” The series debuts on July 23, with new episodes weekly.
Also coming to HBO Max: The streaming premieres of recent A24 titles The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattison, and Marc by Sofia, the new documentary about fashion designer Marc Jacobs directed by Sofia Coppola. There’s also a doc series about the history of Burning Man, and a whole bunch of Shark Week content, for those who thought it was safe to go back in the water.
Here’s the full list of new titles streaming on HBO Max in July 2026:
July 1
A Life of Her Own
A Woman’s Face
Army of Darkness
Battle Cry
Bright Leaf
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Deadpool 2
Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut
Desire Me
The Evil Dead (1983)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Evil Dead (2013)
Footsteps in the Dark
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Hail Satan?
Hereditary
I Love You, Alice B. Toklas
Jay & Pamela, Season 2 (TLC)
Just Friends
Lawyer Man
Legally Blonde
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Marine Raiders
My Dream is Yours
My Favorite Wife
New Moon
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
Romance on the High Seas
Super Troopers 2
The Beggar's Opera
The Clock
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
The Disembodied
The Equalizer
The Equalizer 2
The Equalizer 3
The Frozen Dead
The Hook
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
The Meg
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy (1959)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Reluctant Debutante
The Rover
The Strangers
The Strawberry Blonde
The Usual Suspects
The Women (1939)
Up the Down Staircase
Us
Waterloo Bridge
Young Bess
July 2
The Face Doctors, Season 1 (TLC)
July 3
Deep Revenge, Season 1
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 54 (Food Network)
July 8
“UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
July 9
Kitchen Chaos, Season 1 (Food Network)
On The Case with Paul Zahn, Season 29 (ID)
The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)
July 10
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)
The Long Walk (Lionsgate)
July 12
Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B
Ocean’s Eight
July 13
Dumb Money
July 14
Pitmasters, Season 1 (Food Network)
July 15
People Magazine Investigates: The University of Cosmic Intelligence Cult, Season 1 (ID)
July 16
911: Did the Killer Call? Season 2 (ID)
Marc by Sofia (A24)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 6 (Discovery)
Worst Yard on the Block, Season 1 (HGTV)
July 17
Batwheels, Season 3D (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 259 (HGTV)
Pacific Rim: Uprising
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The Land of Sometimes
July 20
Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown, Season 1 (Discovery)
July 21
Ugliest House in America, Season 8 (HGTV)
July 22
Extreme Buyers Club, Season 1 (HGTV)
People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey, Season 1 (ID)
July 23
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Season 1 (Max Original)
July 24
My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?, Season 1 (HGTV)
Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, Season 1 (Food Network)
July 25
Roast My Rental, Season 1 (HGTV)
July 27
Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose (CNN Original Series)
President Curtis, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
The Big Bang Theory Podcast, Season 4
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 19 (Food Network)
July 28
This Land (CNN Original Series)
July 29
Kitchen Undercover, Season 1 (Food Network)
July 31
The Drama (A24)