Hello, Jerry.

Who should appear in the official trailer for Larry David’s new sketch comedy series about American history but none other than his old friend and Seinfeld co-creator, Jerry Seinfeld. The two appear in a sketch together playing ... maybe fur trappers, based on their outfits?

The series, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, is billed as a comical look at important moments and eras in the 250 years of the United States of America, has Larry at the center, surrounded by a fleet of special guests, some of whom previously worked with David on Curb Your Enthusiasm. In addition to Seinfeld, the new trailer includes appearances by Jon Hamm, Sean Hayes, Isla Fisher, Jane Krakowski, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vince Vaughn, Chris Parnell, and Alan Tudyk.

You can watch it below:

READ MORE: Every Episode of Seinfeld, Ranked From Worst to Best

The new series from David, his first major project since Curb Your Enthusiasm concluded its 12-season run on HBO in early 2024, was written and executive produced by David, and executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama.

The only synopsis for Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness offered by HBO:

Those who don’t know history… are doomed to watch Larry David repeat it.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness premieres on HBO Max on June 26 at 9PM ET. In other recent Seinfeld reunion news, both Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld were seated courtside at Madison Square Garden last night for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and this tweet of the two of them hanging out at the game has gone extremely viral (for good reason).