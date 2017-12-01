Batman is a ninja now. Today, official trailers dropped for Batman Ninja, a new anime movie coming to DVD and Blu-ray in 2018 that involves Batman and his friends tossed back in time by the Joker to feudal Japan. Before you ask, yes, this is 100% real. Batman is a ninja now.

Batman Ninja is directed by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Jumpei Mizusaki, with characters designed by Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai) and a story from Kazuki Nakashima (Kill La Kill), so this anime is already in some pretty great company. From the trailer I can tell that the animation alone makes this one worth a watch, if you’re not immediately on board with a story about Batman becoming a ninja. This is a take on the Dark Knight we’d never even fathomed seeing before. Plus, this Joker has the most terrifying face I have ever seen in my life, and I’ve seen The Babadook.

Here’s a trailer with English subtitles:

The first footage of Batman Ninja premiered at this year’s New York Comic Con, where attendees were treated to Warner Bros. Japan’s interpretation of Batman and his Bat-buddies. Robin, Nightwing, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Penguin, and Gorilla Grodd are in this too, all looking like highly stylized versions of themselves. They seem to be doing fine after some initial omg-have-we-traveled-back-in-time confusion, and the party really gets started once Bruce Wayne crashed through a wall on his Batcycle. Awesome, I love it, sounds like a ton of fun.