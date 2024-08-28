First ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Reviews Call It A Fun Sequel

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is finally here after decades in the purgatory known as the Hollywood studio development process. (The Recently Deceased waiting room has nothing on development hell.) Tim Burton’s new sequel opens in theaters next week, but it made its world premiere this week at the Venice Film Festival, which means the first reviews of the movie are now hitting the internet.

By and large, critics are pleased with the film, if not blown into the next life with pure bliss. The target of most of their praise is the sequel’s sense of humor, and the performances from the impressive ensemble that includes Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe. Several noted that while it’s not an especially ambitious film, it is a funny one, and a welcome return for Keaton’s signature character.

Here’s a sampling of the early Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reviews...

Sophie Monks Kaufman, Indiewire:

As well as being invigorating mainstream entertainment, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is cinephilic as hell, drawing from different silver screen techniques and histories.

Stephanie Zacharek, Time:

This sequel to Burton’s 1988 cracked pop masterpiece Beetlejuice doesn’t strive for greatness, or even your garden-variety over-the-top fantastical vision. Instead, Burton has just allowed himself to be silly and have fun

Siddhant Adlakha, IGN:

A charming (if unnecessary) legacy sequel.

Jonathan Romney, Screen Daily:

A ghoulish trip down memory lane.

Alex Harrison, ScreenRant:

Tim Burton’s most yoyful movie In years.

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter:

Tapping into the maniacally playful spirit of one of his enduring golden-era hits, the director seems reinvigorated.

Marshall Shaffer, The Playlist:

It’s unmistakably a return to joy for a legendary director, and that goes a long way in making this film stand out in a sea of ill-conceived sequels.

Hannah Strong, Little White Lies:

A much better-executed and enjoyable film than it has any right to be.

Tori Brazier, Metro:

The film is a tricky one to define and determine – was I blown away by it? No, not quite.

Owen Gleiberman, Variety:

A sequel that's no Beetlejuice, but it's got just enough Burton juice.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens in theaters everywhere on September 6.

