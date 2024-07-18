It is the year of really long breaks between sequels. The same week we’re getting Twisters — the sequel to Twister 28 years later — we’re getting a new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Beetlejuice (duh) after 36 years.

It took them long enough, but what’s a few decades in the context of the eternity of the afterlife? To Beetlejuice, that’s like a cup of coffee. He’s back in the new film, played by Michael Keaton, and so is Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, as Lydia and Delia Deetz from the first movie. Tim Burton is back as director as well. It’s a veritable ghost with the most reunion.

You can watch the trailer for the film below, which focuses on Lydia’s daughter (played by Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega), who gets into some trouble with the afterlife after she finds that all-important model in her house’s attic. That forces Lydia to say that one magic word (three times) to summon Beetlejuice back to the land of the living.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is scheduled to open in theaters on September 6. And then in November the year of long-awaited sequels continues with Gladiator II!