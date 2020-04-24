Like you, the staff of ScreenCrush is spending a looooot of time sitting around at home these days. Like you, we’re passing the time revisiting some of our favorite movies in our Blu-ray and DVD collections. Finally, all of the thousands of dollars we wasted on physical media are not in vain!

Watching the supplemental materials on those discs got us thinking about our favorite deleted scenes — and particularly the deleted scenes that are so good we wished they were never cut from their films in the first place. After a lot of YouTubing and debate, ScreenCrush’s video guru Ryan Arey and I narrowed things down to the following list.

Creating our top 25, we only had two specific rules. First, a scene had to exist in viewable form to be included. Stuff that gets cut from a script before cameras ever roll can certainly be interesting, but it’s not really a “deleted scene.” (You can’t delete something that never existed in the first place.) We also decided to exclude alternate endings, even though they technically are deleted scenes, because we’ll probably rank those separately at a later date.

Today, though, it’s all about deleted scenes. Starting with...