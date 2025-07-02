Since the early ’90s, the Jurassic Park franchise has been the undisputed king of dinosaur movies and media.

Steven Spielberg’s massive hit 1993 horror-adventure film revolutionized both movie special effects and the portrayal of dinosaurs on screen, inspiring a passionate dino obsession for a new generation and even a paleontology boom.

Its groundbreaking use of animatronics and CGI set a new standard for the movie industry, transforming the once-niche subgenre into a global blockbuster phenomenon. The film's commercial and critical success spawned a multi-billion-dollar franchise including six sequels — including four Jurassic World movies, like the recent Jurassic World Rebirth — TV shows, animated series, comic books, video games, theme park attractions, toys, and a sprawling merchandise empire.

With its near-monopoly over the subgenre since the early 1990s, today the Jurassic Park franchise is almost synonymous with dinosaur movies, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been plenty of other great dinosaur-centric films over the years.

From early stop-motion films to campy mid-century adventures, childhood animated classics and modern big budget CGI spectacles, for more than a century of cinema the larger-than-life prehistoric world has sparked moviegoers’ imaginations.

Whether they’re terrifying horror films, heartfelt animated adventures or hammy midnight comedies, unlike their gigantic real-life counterparts, dinosaur movies will never go extinct. Below, discover 10 of the best dinosaur movies that aren’t in the Jurassic Park or Jurassic World film franchises.

The Best Dinosaur Movies That Aren’t Jurassic Park From animated classics to innovative documentaries and groundbreaking silent era films, these are the best dinosaur-centered movies outside of the Jurassic franchises. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

READ MORE: 10 Movie Franchises That Should Have Ended Sooner

Get our free mobile app