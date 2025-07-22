Avengers: Endgame might not feel like a long time ago, but take a look at Marvel’s filmography. Marvel has released 14 movies since Endgame came out in 2019. 14! In six years! And that includes a year where they basically released nothing in theaters because of the pandemic. Post-Endgame Marvel alone is a franchise longer than almost every film series in history.

Conventional wisdom states the so-called “Multiverse Saga” comprising the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: Endgame, does not rate with the original “Infinity Saga,” which consisted of the first three phases of MCU films. But to really see whether Marvel’s quality has taken a tangible dip, let’s look at all 14 movies in the Multiverse Saga to date — up to and including The Fantastic Four First Steps — and rank them from worst to best.

When we do that, it’s clear that there are indeed some low lows in recent Marvel history. There are a couple of highs as well — although there are probably fewer of those than there would be if we made a ranking of just the Infinity Saga Marvel films. Most of the movies below belong to the great creative middle; they’re not disasters or classics. They’re basically okay. Three out of five stars on Letterboxd.

Of course, moviegoers tend to want more than “basically okay” from something they’re expected to pay $15 or more to go see. Even if this list doesn’t equate to doomsday for Marvel Studios, it’s certainly not on par with the company’s track record just a few years ago in that pre-Endgame world. We didn’t know how good we had it.

Every Marvel Multiverse Saga Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

