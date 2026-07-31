Tom Holland says he absolutely hated one of the early cuts of his new movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Speaking to Quotable during the press tour for the superhero movie, Holland, who plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Sony’s current Spidey franchise, said the worst early cut of the film that he watched was inspired by audience test screening reactions.

“We’ve seen loads of different cuts of this movie, and one of the cuts, they took all of the notes from all of the random people [at test screenings] who saw the film. And then they changed the movie, and we watched it, and we hated it,” he shared.

“It totally didn’t work. It was what the people were asking for, but it wasn’t quite what we wanted as the creatives. But they learned lessons from that experience, so a movie can change in a thousand different ways in the edit room,” Holland added.

READ MORE: Why Spider-Man 2 Remains the Greatest Spidey Movie

Thankfully, the filmmakers ended up not listening to the test audiences and the cut Holland disliked (to say the least) isn’t the one that made it to theaters.

Good thing, too: The film currently holds a 90 percent critical rating and 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since its early release in theaters on Thursday (July 30), Brand New Day has pulled in a staggering $72 million in previews, beating the previous all-time $60 million domestic preview record held by Avengers: Endgame and marking the highest box-office previews of 2026 so far.

The film’s predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home, earned $50 million in Thursday previews in 2021.

The film technically comes out Friday (July 31), and is projected to make over $100 million by the end of the night, and well over $200 million its opening weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in theaters now.

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