And the 2018 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress goes to… Allison Janney in I, Tonya! Craig Gillespie’s true-life ice skating drama rests entirely on the shoulders of its actors, all of which are excellent — and Janney is no exception in the role of LaVona, the overly-critical, chain-smoking (and bird-loving) mother of Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding. Janney brings a dark but realistic levity to her fights with Robbie’s embattled Tonya, handily delivering one of the most notable performances of the year.