Allison Janney Wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘I, Tonya’ at 2018 Oscars
Each of the women nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2018 Oscars is well-deserving of the trophy. If it were up to us, picking just one of them would be impossible, so we can’t begin to imagine how difficult it was for this year’s Academy voters, who were forced to choose between: Allison Janney in I, Tonya, Mary J. Blige in Mudbound, Lesley Manville in Phantom Thread, Octavia Spencer in The Shape of Water, and Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird.
And the 2018 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress goes to… Allison Janney in I, Tonya! Craig Gillespie’s true-life ice skating drama rests entirely on the shoulders of its actors, all of which are excellent — and Janney is no exception in the role of LaVona, the overly-critical, chain-smoking (and bird-loving) mother of Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding. Janney brings a dark but realistic levity to her fights with Robbie’s embattled Tonya, handily delivering one of the most notable performances of the year.
This is Janney’s first Oscar nomination and win, and her second statue of the season; the performance also recently earned the actress her very first Golden Globe statue.
